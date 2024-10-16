FCA Recalling 21,000 Hybrid SUVs for Brake Pedal Reinforcement

FCA US LLC announced today it is recalling an estimated 21,069 U.S.-market plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUVs that may have been built with a brake pedal that could inadvertently disengage while braking. Affected are certain 2024-2025 model-year Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV SUVs and 2024 model-year Dodge Hornet PHEV SUVs.

The company is aware of 15 cases globally, including one accident, with no injuries reported.

Should this happen, the Electronic Park Brake, located on the center console, can be pulled up and held while driving to slow the vehicle to a controlled stop. Additionally, the Automatic Emergency Braking system, unless deactivated, will