Collective Partners with Mitchell to Power New Virtual Estimating Service

The program’s U.S. market introduction follows a successful, multi-year pilot program.

Mitchell today announced that its software solutions are powering a new virtual estimating service from Collective Sourcing, LLC. Created for U.S. auto insurers, the service is designed to reduce claims processing time by combining Mitchell’s damage appraisal technology with auto technical specialists at Collective. From vehicle photos, these specialists produce estimates on demand—assisting carriers in their delivery of a more streamlined, digital claims experience.

Prior to introducing Collective’s virtual appraisal service, the two companies completed a multi-year pilot program in the insurance industry, generating more than 300,000 estimates