CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires New Location in The Florida Keys

Classic Collision Acquires New Location in The Florida Keys

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Conch Paint & Body in Key West, Fla.

Classic Collision Inc. logoConch Paint & Body, with twenty years of experience, is one of the largest family-owned collision repair shops in the Florida Keys.

“Over the past decade, we have taken great pride in being a part of the collision industry and the go-to for collision repairs in the keys. We look forward to joining the Classic family and being a part of their growth,” stated Steven Weech, one of the former owners.

“We are committed to offering our customers high-quality repair centers throughout Florida. Adding another

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey