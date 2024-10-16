Classic Collision Acquires New Location in The Florida Keys

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Conch Paint & Body in Key West, Fla.

Conch Paint & Body, with twenty years of experience, is one of the largest family-owned collision repair shops in the Florida Keys.

“Over the past decade, we have taken great pride in being a part of the collision industry and the go-to for collision repairs in the keys. We look forward to joining the Classic family and being a part of their growth,” stated Steven Weech, one of the former owners.

“We are committed to offering our customers high-quality repair centers throughout Florida. Adding another