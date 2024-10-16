AASP/NJ Announces New Jersey Automotive Industry Survey Launch

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the launch of its 2024 installment of the New Jersey Automotive (NJA) Industry Survey. AASP/NJ members are invited to share some information about their daily shop lives.

New Jersey Automotive conducts the annual Industry Survey every fall, giving members of the Garden State automotive community an opportunity to speak their mind about their experiences in the collision and mechanical repair world. The industry survey has become an anticipated activity every year, with the information gathered presented in New Jersey Automotive every December. All submitted answers remain anonymous.

