Rochelle Schuette Named Digital Transformation Manager at AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) today announced that Rochelle Schuette is appointed Digital Transformation Manager for its North America Vehicle Refinish business unit. Rochelle joined AkzoNobel in 2019 and has made significant contributions to AkzoNobel’s digital offering, particularly as it pertains to the customer digital journey. Her primary focus to date has been Carbeat, AkzoNobel’s patented, intuitive production workflow dashboard, by which customers experience improved cycle time by an average of 12.4%.

“In addition to boundless energy and enthusiasm, Rochelle brings a wealth of experience within the collision industry digital space to her new role,” says Dan Carranza, National Sales Director, U.S. and Mexico Vehicle Refinishes. “Having her in this role bolsters our commitment to investing in technology advancements to improve our customers’ digital experience.”

In her expanded role, Rochelle remains an integral part of the digital team, continuing to champion Carbeat and its user experience, as well as AkzoNobel’s digital color management system, MIXIT. In addition to her existing responsibilities, Rochelle will lead the rollout and ongoing support of AkzoNobel’s newest digital offering, Refinish+, a platform developed to help body shops and collision repair centers improve business performance by streamlining processes and enhancing efficiencies.