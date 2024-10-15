Electric Vehicle Sales Mark Another Record in Q3

Higher incentives and more choices lead to growth in U.S. EV sales.

According to new estimates from Kelley Blue Book, electric vehicle (EV) sales in the U.S. grew by 11% year over year in the third quarter and reached record highs for both volume and market share. According to the latest counts, an estimated 346,3091 EVs were sold in Q3 2024, a 5% increase from Q2. The EV share of sales in Q3 hit 8.9%, the highest level recorded and an increase from 7.8% in Q3 2023.

“While year-over-year growth has slowed, EV sales in the U.S. continue to march