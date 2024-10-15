ASE October 22 Webinar to Examine Aftermarket Restoration Sheet

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Aftermarket Restoration Sheet Metal-Pros, Cons & Safe Operating Procedures (SOPs).”

Automotive aftermarket sheet metal manufacturing has been an industry standard since the 1970s and many times the reputation for these parts is less than good. Some companies rise above the rest with quality, fit and finish, but it is a difficult world to navigate with constantly changing parts and standards.

In this webinar, Kevin Tetz with Paintucation will discuss how to “qualify” aftermarket parts from construction integrity to