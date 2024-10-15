AIA Canada Testifies in Support of Right to Repair related legislation at Senate Committee

At the invitation of the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy, the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) appeared the evening of October 9 to testify in connection with the study of Bill C-244 and Bill C-294. On this occasion, its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-François Champagne, CAE, Senior Vice President of Fix Network Canada, Daryll O’Keefe, and Vice President, Strategy and Growth, of UAP Inc., Chris Kinghorn invited members of the Committee to quickly adopt this historic piece of legislation, which will be a momentous step forward for the right to repair in Canada.