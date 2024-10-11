S&P Global Mobility Report Vehicle Manufacturers Strategic Noves on Path from ADAS to Autonomy

Automotive manufacturers are in a race to distinguish themselves in the fast-evolving landscape of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies according to a report by S&P Global Mobility. As competition intensifies, automakers are adopting diverse strategies to integrate these features, from enhancing safety and convenience with ADAS to pushing the boundaries with fully autonomous capabilities.

A recent example of this strategy comes from Mercedes-Benz. In August, the luxury vehicle company became the first international automaker certified to test Level 4 autonomous driving technology in Shanghai; several domestic companies have such permissions already. This highlights Mercedes’ focus