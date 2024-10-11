SEMA Show Details Education Program for 2024

The 2024 SEMA Show, the automotive specialty-equipment industry’s premier trade event taking place Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, will feature a comprehensive education program designed to upskill and elevate the industry’s workforce.

The education program is a cornerstone of the SEMA Show, where industry professionals from all career levels go to gain new skills from the brightest minds in the automotive aftermarket. This year’s program will highlight 80 sessions focused on personal and professional development, emerging business issues, trends, and best practices.

“Staying ahead of an evolving market is crucial for businesses to stay competitive,” said Gary Vigil, SEMA Senior Manager of Professional Development. “Our goal is to empower our attendees by offering a best-in-class education program that can help take their careers and businesses from good to great.”

The program will include a wide array of content delivered among various session formats, including panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and interactive seminars, to ensure that attendees have a diverse learning experience. Participants will engage with speakers who are subject matter experts, industry leaders, and thought leaders as they share information that is relevant, meaningful, and valuable.

SEMA Show Education Program highlights:

Six learning tracks: Aftermarket Updates and Future Trends, Inside the Shop, Legislative and Regulatory, Sales and Marketing, Small-Business Strategy, and Vehicle Technology.

Partner-driven education sessions from Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), and the Tire Industry Association (TIA).

The SEMA Women’s Leadership Symposium: Connecting Women, Empowering Futures, Powered by SBN, a five-hour workshop where attendees will convene, collaborate, and catalyze change in their respective fields and communities.

Management Essentials for Leaders, Presented by Dale Carnegie, a six-hour program offering business owners and executive leaders the opportunity to gain essential skills of confident and assertive leadership.

Electric Vehicles 101, Presented by Legacy EV, a seven-hour training course focusing on the fundamental functions of EV powertrains and key high-voltage safety practices.

“The SEMA Show education program offers attendees full control over their professional development experience, enabling them to create a customized learning plan that fits their needs,” said SEMA Trade Show Director Andy Tompkins. “Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned veteran, the education program has been carefully crafted to suit your needs, boost your skills, and drive immediate takeaways.”