Road to Zero Coalition Reports on Safety Risks of Oversized Passenger Vehicles

Research shows SUVs, vans and pickup trucks are particularly dangerous compared to smaller cars.

In 2023, over 40,000 people lost their lives on U.S. roadways, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Recognizing how dangerous roadways have become and that SUVs, vans and pickup trucks account for nearly 75% of vehicles produced today, the Road to Zero Coalition, a National Safety Council initiative funded by NHTSA with a goal of zero roadway deaths by 2050, released a new report, Massive Hazards: How Bigger, Heavier Light Trucks Endanger Lives on American Roads. 

Road to Zero Coalition“This comprehensive report sheds light on important factors

