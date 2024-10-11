CollisionWeek

Boyd Group Reports Nearly 100 Locations Temporarily Closed Due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) announced that recent hurricane activity has called for certain Gerber Collision & Glass locations in the affected areas to be temporarily closed, with some closures made in accordance with mandatory evacuation orders, and some on a discretionary basis to allow employees to prepare accordingly.

During the last week of September, Hurricane Helene resulted in the temporary closure of 47 locations in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, followed by the temporary closure of 52 locations in the state of Florida as a result of Hurricane Milton.

“In order to allow

