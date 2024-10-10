PPG Earns AAA Sustainability Rating from MSCI

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that it has received the highest “AAA” rating from the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG ratings assessment. This achievement denotes PPG as a “leader,” listing the company within the top 11% of those in the specialty chemicals category.

“We see sustainability as a driver of continuous improvement in productivity – from how we serve our customers to how we operate our facilities,” said Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “We’re encouraged by this recognition, and we will continue to be motivated by our ambitious 2030 targets that will enable us to increase sales of sustainably advantaged solutions and reduce waste, water, emissions and energy use.”

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies globally. MSCI ESG Research provides ESG Ratings on global public and select private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. The research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook.

More information about PPG’s sustainability progress and 2030 targets is available online.