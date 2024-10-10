CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / October 24 CIECA Technical Webinar Examines CIECA API Standards

October 24 CIECA Technical Webinar Examines CIECA API Standards

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the first standards release of the year, the 2024R1, will be available this month. A CIECA Technical Webinar will be held on Thursday, October 24, at 11 am PT/1 pm CT/2 pm ET. During the webinar, Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager, and the Architecture Committee will discuss CIECA’s new standards—CIECA API Standards (CAPIS)—and how the industry is transitioning to using JSON-based APIs.

CIECA 2019 logo“CIECA’s Architecture Committee has been working hard to develop CAPIS and we are looking forward to sharing our progress with members and the industry,” said Reed. “Companies moving

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey