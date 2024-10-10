Driven Brands Collision Group Announces Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA Franchisee of Year Awards at Annual Conference

Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA franchise partners kicked off the 2024 US Driven Brands Collision Group conference in Texas style on Tuesday, launching three days of education, networking opportunities, fundraising events, and the annual awards celebration. The “Limitless 2024” conference is being held at the Omni Dallas Hotel, located in the heart of the Dallas Arts District.

The first day of the conference opened with a Texas Two Step charity walk, raising more than $6,000 for research, care, and advocacy for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Next, five deserving Dallas families received NABC Recycled Rides® vehicles, donated by GEICO and