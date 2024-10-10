Collision Repair Industry Production Up in August Compared to 2023

Production in August remains up year-over-year but was down compared to the previous month for the third month in a row.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary August collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to July but down from August 2023. Production in both June and July were also down from the record levels achieved in May.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in August was up 2.2% and production employment was up 2.1% compared to August 2023.

The