CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Partners with Convertible AI to Explore  AI Accreditation Standards for Auto Diagnosis and Repair

ASE Partners with Convertible AI to Explore  AI Accreditation Standards for Auto Diagnosis and Repair

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced a strategic partnership with Convertible AI, a professional services company focused on artificial intelligence. This collaboration aims to explore the development of AI accreditation criteria specifically for the automotive diagnosis and repair industry, addressing a critical need for standardization in AI-powered automotive service applications.

“A common theme for decades has been the fear that new technology will replace technicians and turn them into parts installers,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “Quite the opposite has happened. The demand for highly trained technicians has continued to rise as vehicles

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey