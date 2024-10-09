Turo and CrashBay Partner on Collision Repair for the Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Industry

Turo, the peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, and CrashBay, the digital marketplace for collision and car repair solutions for fleets and carriers, announced a partnership aimed at streamlining the auto claims repair process for Turo hosts and guests across the U.S. and Canada.

This collaboration highlights both companies’ shared goal to simplify vehicle ownership and enhance the car-sharing experience. CrashBay’s easy-to-use platform allows Turo hosts seamless access to certified repair shops, ensuring fast, efficient, and high-quality vehicle repairs.

“CrashBay has been an invaluable partner to Turo and our hosts providing an easy way to find a qualified body shop for vehicle repair,”