State Farm to Pilot Calibration Program

Insurer partners with Opus IVS to pilot calibration program with Select Service collision repair centers in two states.

State Farm announced in an email October 8 to its Select Service collision repair facilities that the nation’s top private passenger auto insurer is set to launch a pilot calibration program on November 11. Select Service collision repair centers in both Colorado and Michigan will be part of the pilot program. According to State Farm, the goal of this pilot is to accurately identify necessary calibration operations to ensure vehicles are repaired safely and with high quality.

State Farm logoAs part of the pilot,

