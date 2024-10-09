Solera XpertCX Suite Receives AutoTech Breakthrough Award

Solera Corp. announced that its XpertCX solution has been honored as the Auto Repair Solution of the Year at the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. AutoTech Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization recognizes top companies, technologies and products innovating in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

The comprehensive XpertCX suite offers diverse capabilities, including a 24/7 First Notice of Loss (FNOL) Contact Center, Auto Glass Claims Management utilizing a vast network of service providers, and XpertEstimate, which combines AI with skilled adjusters to produce swift, precise estimates. Additional services include Desk Review, Audit and Negotiation, Managed Repair, Diminished Value Assessment and Negotiation, and more, all designed to offer seamless, no-IT integration solutions swiftly deployable across the industry.

Alberto Cairo, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, North America at Solera, shared his thoughts on the achievement: “With XpertCX, we set out to redefine what our automotive partners can expect from outsourcing. By integrating cutting-edge technology with our extensive market expertise, we aim to significantly elevate operational efficiencies and overall effectiveness while ensuring unparalleled customer experiences. We are deeply honored by the recognition from AutoTech Breakthrough, as it reinforces our resolve to lead and innovate at the global forefront of technology solutions.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Solera employs a bionic workforce approach that combines representatives’ industry expertise with AI and automation. Businesses are looking to adapt and thrive in a digital industry in the midst of increased demand for customer experience and end-to-end support across the automotive industry. Yet businesses face spotty continuity amidst staffing shortages and fluctuating demand,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “With Solera, the future of auto claims is here – faster, smarter, and more customer-centric than ever before. As a one-stop shop for automotive BPO needs, XpertCX empowers businesses to streamline operations and improve service delivery. We’re proud to recognize them with AutoTech Breakthrough award for ‘Auto Repair Solution of the Year!’”