NJM Insurance Group Auto Claims Recognized by J.D. Power for the 7th Year in a Row

NJM Insurance Group (NJM) has been certified by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Auto Claims Experience” for personal lines customers. NJM has now earned this prestigious designation for seven consecutive years and is the only insurance company to receive it each year since the certification’s creation.

NJM Insurance JDPower“Earning the J.D. Power auto claims certification for the seventh year in a row demonstrates NJM’s dedication to excellence in serving our policyholders,” said Mitch Livingston, NJM President & CEO. “Our commitment to exceptional service and support remains at the heart of everything we do.”

