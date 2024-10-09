Doan Group Welcomes New Franchise Serving Minnesota

The Doan Group announced the addition of a new insurance claim appraisal franchise serving all of Minnesota.

Ebrima Dibba, the new franchise owner, has honed his skills as an auto appraiser over the past three years. He is enthusiastic about joining the network of franchise owners at The Doan Group and holds the company’s strong reputation in high regard.

“What excites me most is the chance to leverage my experience as an auto appraiser within a well-established brand,” said Dibba. “The support and resources provided by The Doan Group — including training, marketing, and operational assistance — enable me to