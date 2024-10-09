CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Doan Group Welcomes New Franchise Serving Minnesota

Doan Group Welcomes New Franchise Serving Minnesota

By Leave a Comment

The Doan Group announced the addition of a new insurance claim appraisal franchise serving all of Minnesota.

Ebrima Dibba, the new franchise owner, has honed his skills as an auto appraiser over the past three years. He is enthusiastic about joining the network of franchise owners at The Doan Group and holds the company’s strong reputation in high regard.

“What excites me most is the chance to leverage my experience as an auto appraiser within a well-established brand,” said Dibba. “The support and resources provided by The Doan Group — including training, marketing, and operational assistance — enable me to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey