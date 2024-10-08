CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / UK’s Steer Group Acquires 55,000 Square Foot Commercial Vehicle Collision Repair Center

UK’s Steer Group Acquires 55,000 Square Foot Commercial Vehicle Collision Repair Center

By Leave a Comment

UK-based Steer Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Carcomm Coachworks Limited, a specialist in the repair and maintenance of commercial vehicles. Carcomm Coachworks operates from a 55,000 sq. ft. repair facility near London’s Heathrow airport, providing repair services for a range of commercial vehicles, including LCVs, HGVs, public transport, and specialist agricultural and roadside maintenance vehicles supporting the emergency services.

Jason Mole, Managing Director of Carcomm, will continue overseeing the business whilst also taking appointment as Commercial Vehicle Managing Director, playing a key role in developing Steer Commercial vehicle business growth.

John Breeney, Site Manager at Carcomm, will continue to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey