UK’s Steer Group Acquires 55,000 Square Foot Commercial Vehicle Collision Repair Center

UK-based Steer Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Carcomm Coachworks Limited, a specialist in the repair and maintenance of commercial vehicles. Carcomm Coachworks operates from a 55,000 sq. ft. repair facility near London’s Heathrow airport, providing repair services for a range of commercial vehicles, including LCVs, HGVs, public transport, and specialist agricultural and roadside maintenance vehicles supporting the emergency services.

Jason Mole, Managing Director of Carcomm, will continue overseeing the business whilst also taking appointment as Commercial Vehicle Managing Director, playing a key role in developing Steer Commercial vehicle business growth.

John Breeney, Site Manager at Carcomm, will continue to