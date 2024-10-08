SagolaSPRAY Virtual Reality Spray Paint Training Kit Now Available

Learning to spray paint is no longer confined to the spray booth and classrooms, SagolaSPRAY uses virtual reality to teach the fundamentals of the art of spray painting. This ready to use kit does not need an internet connection, is small, lightweight and easy to deploy anywhere at any time. It can even fit in a student’s backpack.

Developed by experienced spray paint technicians to address the skills gap in the automotive refinishing industry, SagolaSPRAY reduces the amount of real time needed in the spray booth by helping the student develop muscle memory and reduces the amount of ‘real life’