Crash Champions Launches Annual Fundraiser to Support Susan G. Komen Foundation

Crash Champions announced the launch of its annual Champions For a Cause campaign in support of Susan G. Komen and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout October and across more than 650 repair centers, the company’s team members will be wearing special edition polos and t-shirts featuring a pink Crash Champions logo and ribbon in solidarity with those impacted by breast cancer. Proceeds from the apparel will benefit Komen and its inspiring work to find a cure and provide community health resources.

“This is an incredibly important and deeply personal cause for our team members across the country,” said Crash Champions