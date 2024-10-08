CCC Study Identifies Key Drivers of Customer Satisfaction and Retention in the Auto Claims and Collision Repair Process

Research shows strong link between insurer and collision repairer customer satisfaction, carrier’s customer retention not tied to satisfaction.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) today released the findings from its Moments of Truth study identifying the key drivers of customer satisfaction and retention in the auto claims and collision repair process. The study defines “moments of truth” as critical points in the customer journey that have a significant impact on satisfaction and loyalty.

The full report is available to download from the CCC website.

The study reveals that consumer satisfaction with insurers and collision repairers in a claims experience is