Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association Partners with Northcentral Technical College on Free Collision Repair Fundamentals Course Starting October 15

Northcentral Technical College, located in Wausau, Wisc., has partnered with the Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association (WATEA) to offer a free opportunity for anyone to earn the school’s Auto Collision Fundamentals Certificate beginning this fall.

The Auto Collision Fundamentals Certificate provides students with the foundational knowledge needed to join the collision industry as a skilled entry-level technician.

Classes will be taught by industry employees using best practices, ensuring the training is relevant in today’s industry. In collaboration with WATEA, all graduates are guaranteed interviews with regional collision businesses looking to grow their workforce.

