Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Declined in September

Prices were down both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis, were lower in September compared to August and last year according to the latest report from Manheim.

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) fell to 203.0, a decline of 5.3% from a year ago. The seasonal adjustment to the index amplified the change for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values fell slightly. The non-adjusted price in September decreased by 0.1% compared to August, moving the unadjusted average price down 4.9% year over year.

