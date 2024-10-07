Marie Grant Named Acting Commissioner of Maryland Insurance Administration

The Maryland Insurance Administration welcomed new Acting Commissioner Marie Grant, who joined the Administration on October 1.

Appointed by Governor Wes Moore, Grant will assume the permanent Commissioner role in 2025 pending confirmation by the Senate Executive Nominations Committee during the upcoming legislative session.

Grant comes to the Insurance Administration from the Maryland Department of Health, where she served as assistant secretary for health policy.

An attorney and state and federal policy expert, Grant has nearly 20 years of experience in strategy and regulation in both the public