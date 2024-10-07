CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Education Foundation Urges Industry Members to Serve as Mentors

ASE Education Foundation Urges Industry Members to Serve as Mentors

By Leave a Comment

As part of its continuing effort to address the shortage of automotive service professionals, the ASE Education Foundation is encouraging industry members to volunteer their time and expertise to serve as mentors.

ASE Education Foundation logo“The ASE Education Foundation always welcomes industry members who want to help us address the technician shortage by working with local high school and college programs and mentoring students interested in careers in our industry,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “There are ASE field managers covering each state so we encourage interested individuals to reach out to them to see how they can help in their

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey