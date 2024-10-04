September Light Vehicle Sales Rate Up in U.S.

While sales rate improved year-over-year, NADA reduced its full-year sales forecast.

New light-vehicle sales in September 2024 totaled a SAAR of 15.8 million units, an increase of 0.5% year-over year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Market Beat report. Following a strong start to the year in Q1 2024, where raw sales volumes were up 4.9% year-over-year, sales in Q2 and Q3 have declined by 0.5% and 1.9% year-over-year.

As a result, through nine months of the year, raw light-vehicle sales volume totaled 11.69 million units—an increase of just 0.7% year-over-year. Given the low growth in sales volumes,