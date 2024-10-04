CollisionWeek

Refinish Distributors Alliance Hosts Record Attendees at Fall Impact Performance Conference

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced that it had a record number of attendees at its Fall Impact Performance Conference on September 24-26, at the Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown in Salt Lake City, Utah. Executive Director Ben Jacobson welcomed the attendees, including RDA members, manufacturer partners, and special guests.

The conference theme focused on fostering deeper collaboration across all partnerships. The event opened with a day dedicated to member discussions, which included presentations from two new vendor partners National Oak and MotorGuard. The afternoon welcomed all guests, then reviewed and introduced several new initiatives, followed by a welcome reception

