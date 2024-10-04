Michael Caljouw Appointed Massachusetts Insurance Commissioner

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced October 2 the appointment of Michael T. Caljouw as Commissioner of the Division of Insurance (DOI), an agency overseen by the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation (OCABR) within the Executive Office of Economic Development.
“Our administration is committed to ensuring a level playing field for businesses and consumers and making our state more affordable for all our residents,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are excited to have Commissioner Michael Caljouw leading the Division of Insurance, where he will oversee one
