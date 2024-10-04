Longshoremen’s Union and Port Operators Reach Tentative Agreement to Settle Strike, Ports Reopened

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. (USMX) have reached a tentative agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025 and return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues. In a joint statement released last night, they announced that the strike that began October 1 will end, and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume.

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), in an advisory this morning, announced that it was reopening its ports.

“We want to thank you for your patience during the