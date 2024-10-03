Quality Collision Group Acquires North Carolina Collision Repair Facility

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the acquisition of Triangle Collision in Morrisville, N.C. This acquisition positions QCG to serve the greater Raleigh metropolitan area better and brings the total number of QCG partners to 71 nationwide.

“Acquiring Triangle Collision is a key step in our strategic growth,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Blake Farley. “Their commitment to performing repairs the right way and reputation for outstanding customer care are exactly what we seek in our partners. Together, we will continue to set the industry standard for collision repair.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Quality Collision