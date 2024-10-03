CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Quality Collision Group Acquires North Carolina Collision Repair Facility

Quality Collision Group Acquires North Carolina Collision Repair Facility

By Leave a Comment

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the acquisition of Triangle Collision in Morrisville, N.C. This acquisition positions QCG to serve the greater Raleigh metropolitan area better and brings the total number of QCG partners to 71 nationwide.

Quality Collision Group“Acquiring Triangle Collision is a key step in our strategic growth,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Blake Farley. “Their commitment to performing repairs the right way and reputation for outstanding customer care are exactly what we seek in our partners. Together, we will continue to set the industry standard for collision repair.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Quality Collision

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey