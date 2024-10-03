CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Market Penetration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Continue to Grow

Market Penetration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Continue to Grow

By Leave a Comment

Several safety features topped 90% market penetration in 2023 model year.

The Partnership for Analytics Research in Traffic Safety (PARTS) has released an updated report detailing the expanded deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger vehicles.

PARTS, a partnership between automobile manufacturers and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), was established in 2018 to advance traffic safety through collaborative analysis of automotive safety technologies.

This latest PARTS report shows that by the 2023 model year, 10 out of 14 ADAS features had surpassed 50% market penetration, with five features exceeding 90% penetration.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey