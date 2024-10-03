Market Penetration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Continue to Grow

Several safety features topped 90% market penetration in 2023 model year.

The Partnership for Analytics Research in Traffic Safety (PARTS) has released an updated report detailing the expanded deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger vehicles.

PARTS, a partnership between automobile manufacturers and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), was established in 2018 to advance traffic safety through collaborative analysis of automotive safety technologies.

This latest PARTS report shows that by the 2023 model year, 10 out of 14 ADAS features had surpassed 50% market penetration, with five features exceeding 90% penetration.