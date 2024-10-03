CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Doan Group Welcomes New Franchise Serving New York and New Jersey

Doan Group Welcomes New Franchise Serving New York and New Jersey

By Leave a Comment

The Doan Group announced the addition of a new insurance claim appraisal franchise serving New York and New Jersey.

Franchise owner Hashim Jaludi joins The Doan Group after beginning his career as a field appraiser for several national providers. Jaludi brings to the company and its customers expertise in liability determination, settlement negotiation, and both personal and commercial auto and truck appraisals.

“I am excited to join The Doan Group after meeting with so many great people,” said Jaludi. “Everyone at Doan is always available and eager to help, which translates into delivering an unbeatable service to our customers.”

Roger

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey