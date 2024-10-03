Doan Group Welcomes New Franchise Serving New York and New Jersey

The Doan Group announced the addition of a new insurance claim appraisal franchise serving New York and New Jersey.

Franchise owner Hashim Jaludi joins The Doan Group after beginning his career as a field appraiser for several national providers. Jaludi brings to the company and its customers expertise in liability determination, settlement negotiation, and both personal and commercial auto and truck appraisals.

“I am excited to join The Doan Group after meeting with so many great people,” said Jaludi. “Everyone at Doan is always available and eager to help, which translates into delivering an unbeatable service to our customers.”

