ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Facility to Network in Lynwood, California

ProColor Collision announced the opening of a new collision repair facility in the central Los Angeles Basin in Lynwood, Calif. Located at 2727 108th Street, the new locations is the first of multiple locations planned under the ownership and direction of Qazi Asad, Obeer Qazi and Saady Qazi.

“With more than 37 years of experience in the auto insurance and collision repair industry, I began my management career with ProColor Collision in 2021 at multiple locations owned by franchisee Ashraf “AJ” Jakvani,” said Asad. “Having a behind-the-scenes look at all that ProColor Collision brings to AJ’s businesses and the continued