Park Outside Warning Issued for Recalled Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler PHEVs for Fire Risk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Chrysler has issued a new recall for more than 154,000 model year 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and model year 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) due to a risk of fire while parked or driven.

Vehicles should be parked outside and away from structures and other vehicles until their vehicle has been remedied. In addition, owners should not charge unrepaired vehicles, because the risk of fire is higher in a charged battery and the risk of fire is reduced when the battery is depleted.

The recall affects 118,230 Jeep Wrangler PHEVs and 35,802 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs. There have been two alleged injuries reported to date. The affected vehicles may have been built with a high voltage battery that may fail internally.

To fix the issue, Chrysler dealers will update the battery pack control module software. Dealers will also inspect and, if necessary, replace the high-voltage battery.

Owners can expect to be notified by mail starting Oct. 17 and can contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. The NHTSA recall numbers are 24V-720 and 24E-080.

Visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter the license plate number or 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if a vehicle is under recall.