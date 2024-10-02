MSO Symposium Agenda Released

The MSO Symposium advisory board and administration has confirmed this year’s exclusive one-day conference agenda. The collision industry event created by and for multi-shop owners and operators, will be held in Las Vegas, Nov. 4, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX, at Caesar’s Horseshoe in Las Vegas.

Below is an overview of the MSO Symposium’s 2024 conference timeline and agenda:

Monday, November 4, 2024