MSO Symposium Agenda Released

The MSO Symposium advisory board and administration has confirmed this year’s exclusive one-day conference agenda. The collision industry event created by and for multi-shop owners and operators, will be held in Las Vegas, Nov. 4, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX, at Caesar’s Horseshoe in Las Vegas.

MSO Symposium logoBelow is an overview of the MSO Symposium’s 2024 conference timeline and agenda:

Monday, November 4, 2024

  • 9:00–10:00 AM- Networking Breakfast – Sponsored by LKQ Corporation 10:00–10:15 AM – Welcome and Introductions
  • 10:15–11:00 AM – Where is the Economy Headed – 2025 and Beyond 11:00 – 11:30 AM – Trends and Metrics Impacting the Repair
