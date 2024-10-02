Dealership Body Shop Sales Above $4 Billion in First Half of 2024

While dealership body shop sales increased in the first six months of the year, the percentage of dealers operating collision repair facilities continued to decline.

According to the latest research from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), sales at dealership body shops exceeded $4 billion in the first half of 2024, but the percentage of dealerships operating on-site body shops was down for the seventh year in a row compared to the previous year. NADA’s research pegs the percentage of dealers operating on-site body shops in 2024 at 33.8%, down from 34.2% in 2023, 34.8% in 2022 and 35.9% in