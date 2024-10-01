U.S. East and Gulf Coast Dockworkers Strike, Halting Half the Nation’s Ocean Shipping

Strike impacts ports from Maine to Texas.

Dockworkers on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast began a strike today, marking their first large-scale stoppage in nearly 50 years. This strike has halted the flow of about half the nation’s ocean shipping after negotiations for a new labor contract broke down over wages and port automation. The strike affects everything from food to automobile shipments across dozens of ports from Maine to Texas, causing significant disruptions that analysts warn will cost the economy billions of dollars a day, threaten jobs, and potentially stoke inflation.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), representing