Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Three Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three new locations including: Gold’s Auto Body in Kerrville, Texas; Charlie’s Paint and Body in Albany, Ga.; and Body Works Collision in Lake Charles, La. With these acquisitions, Joe Hudson’s now operates 240 locations across 18 states, solidifying its position as a major player in the market and reinforcing its commitment to exceptional service.

“Reaching 240 locations is a monumental achievement that reflects the strategic vision and hard work of our entire team,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. “This journey