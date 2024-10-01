Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Three Locations

MSO now has 240 locations in 18 states.
Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three new locations including: Gold’s Auto Body in Kerrville, Texas; Charlie’s Paint and Body in Albany, Ga.; and Body Works Collision in Lake Charles, La. With these acquisitions, Joe Hudson’s now operates 240 locations across 18 states, solidifying its position as a major player in the market and reinforcing its commitment to exceptional service.
“Reaching 240 locations is a monumental achievement that reflects the strategic vision and hard work of our entire team,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. “This journey
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.