IIHS Reports Fewer Drivers Disabling Lane Departure Prevention Systems

Almost 9 out of 10 drivers of vehicles equipped with lane departure warning and prevention systems now keep them switched on, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows. Seven out of 10 drivers of vehicles that give visual alerts when they exceed the speed limit also keep that feature running.

“These results hint at a growing awareness that crash avoidance systems and other technologies can improve safety,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “They also indicate that automakers’ efforts to increase usage rates have been a success.”

Lane departure warning and prevention systems could address as many